Find games you'll love — Gameaton

How are similarity scores calculated?
The similarity score shows how well a game matches your motivational preferences. Here's how it's calculated:
1 Calculate differences
For each motivational criterion you've set, we calculate the difference between your preference and the game's score.
difference = |your_preference - game_score|
2 Sum all differences
We add up all the absolute differences across all selected criteria.
total_difference = sum of all |differences|
3 Calculate similarity percentage
The final score is calculated as a percentage, where 100% means perfect match.
similarity = 100 × (1 - total_difference / max_possible_difference)
Example
Let's say you set these preferences:
- Strategy: 3 (you like strategy games)
- Competition: 4 (you love competitive games)
A game has these scores:
- Strategy: 2 (difference: |3-2| = 1)
- Competition: 5 (difference: |4-5| = 1)
Total difference: 1 + 1 = 2
Max possible difference: 10 (2 criteria × 5 points max)
Similarity: 100 × (1 - 2/10) = 80%
💡 Tips
- • Higher scores mean better matches to your preferences
- • Games with "exact match" have identical scores to your settings
- • The differences shown help you understand why a game scored that way
- • You can click "Use" on any game to copy its motivational profile to your sliders